Midstate families gather to honor lives killed by impaired drivers

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – An emotional vigil was held Saturday for a teenage driver killed by a suspected drunk driver. “He was my best friend and buddy. I miss him so much,” Damon Hayward said of his 18-year-old son, Garret. The 18-year-old’s life was cut short in a deadly DUI crash. Hayward was overcome with emotion with grief has he shared memories of Garret. Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil near the intersection of Lambert and Colima in Whittier, where the teen was hit and killed while he was on his way to pick up his girlfriend, at around 5:30 a.m. last week, to...

WHITTIER, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO