Midstate families gather to honor lives killed by impaired drivers

COLUMBUS – When trooper from six different state get together to crack down on drunk or impaired driving, they down mess around. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, came together for the semi-annual 6-State Trooper Project to focus on impaired driving enforcement roadways through the Heartland. The initiative began on Friday, December 3 at 12 a.m. and continued through Sunday, December 5 at 11:59 p.m.
