For anyone who enjoys playing the campaign and multiplayer side of Halo Infinite, you are sure to be looking for all the cosmetic items that can be unlocked in the multiplayer by playing the campaign. While a large majority of these items can be found from locating and opening Mjolnir Armory Lockers, a couple of legendary stances have the community at a loss for how to get them. Here is what we know about unlocking the Requiem Revengeance stance in Halo Infinite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO