Law firms focus on digital skills to ease legal pressures

By Patrick Temple-West
Financial Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar from the jury boxes and witness stands, the mundane but vital administrative tasks that law firms must grapple with have become one of the hottest areas in legal tech. Like the corporations they represent, lawyers have been forced to embrace new technologies to survive. And artificial intelligence and machine learning...

Reuters

Global trends in legal 2021: Growth opportunities are there, but law firms will have to work for them

In looking at the legal trends we’ve seen this year, we see that while law firms have a path to new growth opportunities in 2022, it won’t be an easy one. As the global pandemic slogs onward, with fresh worries over potential new virus variants and lockdowns, the world’s legal industry continues to battle back, trying to restore something close to normal — in both their working operations and in client services — for the coming year.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Big Law Budget Pressure Is Back

Welcome to the Law Firm Disrupted, a briefing from Law.com reporter Dan Packel that surveys new competitive pressures on law firms and how their managers are coping, plus insights on the tactics and tech employed by would-be disruptors. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want to be alerted to this dispatch in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
LAW
Financial Times

Lawyers write the future for $200tn of post-Libor deals

Lary Stromfeld, a senior lawyer at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in New York, has spent much of his working life dealing in big numbers. Still, the $200tn stakes in his latest project took matters to a new level — even for him. That project was to help the US...
LAW
wealthmanagement.com

Cathie Wood’s New Fund Arrives as Pressure on ARK ETFs Eases

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s second new exchange-traded fund of the year launched on Wednesday, just as her favored tech stocks finally catch a break. The ARK Transparency ETF (ticker CTRU) began trading a day after every one of its siblings jumped thanks to the global risk rebound. Tuesday’s surge in American growth shares saw Wood’s flagship product, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), post its biggest advance since March.
STOCKS
Financial Times

‘The pay rates for lawyers are unsustainable’

It has been a bumper end-of-year bonus season at US law firms, but many are questioning whether sky-high pay is the way to retain their best staff. Rising rates of employee attrition and burnout among mid-ranking associates have triggered a rethink among the most profitable firms. The flurry of bonuses at the Wall Street elite has continued, but firms are also devising programmes to retain talent, with a focus on wellness and mental health.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Law firm professionals driving radical change

These five law firm professionals are working alongside lawyers to change their organisations from the inside: David Curran is building a significant ESG advisory practice at Paul, Weiss; Gillian Scott is creating legal products at Osler; David Wang is automating legal processes and collaborating with other law firms and clients at Wilson Sonsini; Mollie Nichols has built a team at Hogan Lovells focused on data solutions.
LAW
Law.com

14 Law Firms Nab Places on £430M UK Government Legal Panel

Fourteen law firms, including DWF, DLA Piper and Pinsent Masons have been named as suppliers on the U.K. Government’s central legal panel. The Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Legal Services Framework Panel, which has a value of £430 million according to one government’s contracts website, will be in place for three years with the option to extend an additional year, and consists of 12 appointments on lot 1.
POLITICS
Financial Times

Blockchain-powered breakthrough on mutual fund

Dechert partner Timothy Spangler well remembers standing next to a whiteboard on Franklin Templeton Investments’ San Mateo campus in California, about three years ago. He was with some of the asset manager’s senior executives. The hype about blockchain technology — which instantly creates secure digital records on a...
MARKETS
Law.com

Law Firms Are Focused on Diversity, but Ignoring Equity and Inclusion: The Morning Minute

DIVERSITY AND EXCLUSION - Law firms have dedicated a great deal of focus to increasing diversity, but many are falling short on enacting meaningful changes to improve equity and inclusion, Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports. Not only does that undermine retention efforts, it can also create a dynamic of tokenism, which can alienate people from underrepresented groups. Clients increasingly expect that their matters will be handled by diverse teams of outside counsel. Rushing to meet those expectations, firms too often prioritize diversity on paper over meaningful inclusion, according to a number of industry observers. “We’ve heard from countless in-house counsel that there is often a bait-and-switch that occurs from the initial RFP process to when they see the first bill and the team who is doing the work,” Caren Stacy, CEO of Diversity Lab, told Smith in an email. “Billing data often shows that the outside counsel team is not nearly as diverse as the pitch materials indicated or the diverse individuals are doing low-level work without much visibility to and interaction with the client.”
LAW
Financial Times

Health tech industry learns true value of medical data

The writer is co-founder and head of research and development at Qure.ai, an AI developer for medical images. In a medical artificial intelligence business, the quality of your algorithms — and therefore the value of your company — depends on your access to data. In this, the health tech sector is in some ways similar to advertising and internet search industries: it has quickly learnt that data is immensely valuable.
SCIENCE
Variety

Marketing Analytics Firm 605 Plans Alternative to Nielsen Measurement

Count marketing analytics firm 605 among the number of firms that hope to fill in some of the gaps in measuring video audiences as more companies press for alternatives to the current standard, Nielsen. The company, founded by Kristin Dolan and backed by Dolan Family Ventures, the investment arm of the family long associated with the former Cablevision as well as AMC Networks, plans to use its data to launch a media trading currency that can undergird advertising transactions between advertisers and media networks. The “605 Exchange” makes use of a large data set that examines audience and advertising metrics daily....
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Local legal services firm acquired by D.C. company

Legility, the Nashville-area legal services firm founded as Counsel on Call, has been acquired by international eDiscovery, legal consulting, document review and risk management firm Consilio. Legility was founded in 2000 primarily as a provider of short- and long-term contract lawyers to law firms and businesses but has since, through...
NASHVILLE, IN
The Independent

Treasury awards $8.7B for lending in minority communities

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday the release of $8.7 billion to help increase lending to small and minority-owned businesses and people living in poorer communities with limited access to banking.The funds from the Emergency Capital Investment Program, which was created this year, will go to 186 community-based financial institutions. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the investments in remarks at the Freedman's Bank Forum, which was hosted by the Treasury Department.“The wealth gap persists today, the homeownership gap persists,” Harris said of the need for the investments. “Black entrepreneurs are three times more likely...
SMALL BUSINESS
Willamette University

Willamette Law partners with Legal Innovators

SALEM, Ore. — Under a new partnership with Legal Innovators, Willamette Law students have increased access to top career opportunities. Legal Innovators is an alternative legal service provider and end-to-end talent management solution. It recruits, vets, trains and mentors new graduates, offering a new pathway for students to jobs in Big Law and corporate legal departments.
SALEM, OR
rand.org

Examining the digital skills gap

Researchers assessed the evidence associated with the digital skills gap. The study analysed the key trends driving the gap at a global level and articulated some practical steps to address this challenge and potentially ‘close’ the gap. What is the issue?. Employees need digital skills to work with...
EDUCATION
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Grassley/Klobuchar regulations on companies would hurt tech competition, consumers

Sen. Chuck Grassley has found common ground with Democratic Sen. and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. Their goal? To co-sponsor legislation (the American Innovation and Choice Act) that will subject companies’ basic business decisions to the regulatory whims of political appointees — appointees like Lina Khan, who now leads the Federal Trade Commission. She is a Columbia law professor and favorite of Sen. Elizabeth Warren. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS

