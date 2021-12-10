ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's dominant two-way play against 76ers in Philadelphia extends red-hot stretch

By Nick Metallinos
ng-sportingnews.com
 2021-12-10

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz are firing on all cylinders at the moment, extending their winning streak to six after beating the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) The Jazz have not lost since Nov. 26, when a one-point...

ng-sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oilers give Evander Kane OK to negotiate with other teams

The Edmonton Oilers have granted Evander Kane permission to speak with other teams before the NHL’s free agency period opens and Colorado’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel went from celebrating with the Stanley Cup on Saturday to not receiving a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Monday. In a text to The Associated Press, Kane’s agent, Daniel Milstein, wrote he’s opening talks with other teams while also continuing discussions with the Oilers with his client eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. Kane signed with Edmonton in January after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his seven-year, $49 million contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League. Kane has challenged the Sharks’ decision by filing a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association. Earlier last season, he was suspended by San Jose for 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine card.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy