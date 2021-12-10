Rams and Commodores fall on the hardwood, Marlins stay unbeaten on the pitch

ELKHORN – The Elkhorn Antlers took the fight to the undefeated York Dukes in the opening quarter on Tuesday night, scoring the game’s first five points. However, nine points on a trio of 3-pointers from sophomore Kiersten Portwine helped the Dukes weather the storm, as York led 17-12 after eight minutes. The Dukes eventually pulled away, rolling to a 67-33 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.
CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove used its big man to move ahead early and used its defense to hold off a big rally to claim a key nondistrict boys basketball win Tuesday. Ethan Chavez did most of his damage in the first half to lead the Eagles past Wise Central 51-50.
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division Wednesday with a 2268 to 1732 win over Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes. Kylie Fisher led Wilmington with a 440 series. Haylee Wright had a 187 game and Lexus Reiley had a 180...
Senior guard Kolton Kunz fired through 33 points Tuesday night as Mankato Loyola overwhelmed Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 79-47 in a Valley Conference boys game at Fitzgerald gym. Kunz jump started his memorable evening early when his three-point play off a baseline drive and right baseline 3-pointer put the Crusaders in...
MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT — Baxter’s girls basketball team overcame a slow start to stay unbeaten on Tuesday night. The Bolts trailed by two after one quarter and were tied at halftime but used a big third quarter to pull away from Meskwaki Settlement School during a 54-45 road win in Iowa Star Conference South Division play.
This year’s Early Signing Period seems poised to produce some dramatics. Many high school football prospects commit to schools weeks or months in advance of signing, but several of Broward County’s top players enter the Early Signing Period, which starts Wednesday and ends Friday, unpledged. Here is a look at some of the prospects planning to sign this week. All ratings are from 247Sport’s ...
The Rutgers men’s basketball team lost to Seton Hall 77-63 in the 72nd edition of the Garden State Hardwood Classic. The loss gives the No. 23 Pirates (9-1, 0-0) their first win over the Scarlet Knights (5-5, 1-1) since 2018. The story of the first half was Seton Hall’s...
The first 20 minutes were crazy. The last 10 minutes had a little drama to them. But there’s really only one way to describe the girls soccer game between the Viera Hawks and the West Shore Wildcats that took place Tuesday night:. “I thought it was really fun,” Viera...
A strong performance in the second quarter was a key difference in the Platte County boys’ basketball team’s fifth straight victory to start the season. In the Pirates’ second home game of the season, Grain Valley (1-2) came to town and put up a fight on Dec. 10. The Eagles matched the home team with 17 points in the first quarter, but Platte County began to pull away in the second frame by scoring 21 points.
At first glance, it looked like those schools, especially the likes of Alabama and LSU, could have had the advantage over the Longhorns, with Campbell's priorities seemingly focused on the program that he feels is best to get him to the next level. However, there were other contributing factors as...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Nick Hejke has been on the mat for most of his life. Now, in his senior season with the Mosley wrestling team, the Dolphin is looking to go out with a bang. “I’m hoping for a really big season this year.” says Hejke. “I’m ranked second,...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was early signing day for high school athletes all over the nation on Wednesday, and a few local athletes put pen to paper to play at the next level. That includes a couple of football players over at South Walton. It was an early afternoon...
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Three Pinson Valley players signed their letters of intent to play FBS football on Wednesday, December 15. Quarterback Zach Pyron officially put pen to paper to accept a scholarship to play at Georgia Tech, while running back Mike Sharpe signed with Arkansas State. Defensive lineman B.J Diakite surprised […]
DeAndre Williams’ fadeaway floater as the shot clock expired gave Memphis a 13-point lead over No. 8 Alabama on Tuesday.
Sixty-five seconds later, at the 1:44 mark, Williams deposited an alley-oop pass from Alex Lomax to put the Tigers up 11. After both shots, Williams gritted his teeth, looked at his bench and pounded his chest. And the thousands inside FedExForum roared.
Clean, crisp offensive football wasn’t the order of Monday night by the Arizona Cardinals. In their much anticipated NFC West showdown with the LA Rams, the Cardinals came up short, falling 30-23. Arizona is tied for the best record in the NFL(10-3), but have a mediocre 3-3 mark at home this season(including 11 turnovers). Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford threw for three scores.
