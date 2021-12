Every long-term boom in earnings has been preceded by a high PE ratio. How much earnings growth does the market need for the bull market of the last decade to continue?. At the end of Part 2 of this series, I claimed that future long-term earnings growth would likely have to match the unprecedented optimistic expectations of the market in order for stock prices to simply maintain their current levels. I also showed that fair value for the PEG ratio (the ratio of price-to-earnings-to-growth, or P/E÷G) is not 1 and that this conventional standard is both arbitrary and high (high in the sense that it demands a level of earnings growth that history suggests is not necessary).

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO