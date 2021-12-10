Nicaragua cuts ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing
Nicaragua has become the latest country to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China. Taiwan said it was "deeply saddened", adding that Nicaragua had "disregarded [their] many years of friendship". The decision was praised by China, which demands that any country that wants diplomatic relations with it...
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned China that an invasion of Taiwan would incur incalculable costs as the senior Japanese politician and U.S. officials spoke up for the island democracy’s autonomy.
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan will deepen economic ties with Lithuania in a "cycle of goodwill" as it faces pressure from Beijing, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday, after Lithuania's diplomatic delegation hastily departed China. Beijing downgraded ties with Lithuania in November following Taiwan's...
One million Chinese vaccines were delivered to Nicaragua following the country's severing relations with Taiwan. In Nicaragua, the national media televised a report showing an Air China flight arriving with an initial 200,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses. To date, only 38 percent of the adult population in Nicaragua has received the...
Addressing a group of visiting French lawmakers, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called Wednesday for greater unity among democratic nations in the face of rising authoritarianism.Tsai also said the self-governing island republic would take on greater responsibilities to contribute to regional and global peace and stability.“Democratic allies should strengthen cooperation when facing challenges such as swift changes in international affairs and expansion of authoritarianism," Tsai said during the meeting at the Presidential Office Building. “Taiwan will take on its responsibilities in the international society and expects to contribute more to the Indo-Pacific region’s peace and stability, as well as the...
A delegation of French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in the latest sign of increasingly vocal Western support for Taipei having a place on the world stage despite threats from Beijing.
It is the second time this year a delegation from France has visited the island and is the latest in a flurry of trips made by European and American politicians that have angered China.
The six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials before leaving on Sunday, Taipei's foreign ministry said.
In October, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators led by Alain Richard, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to bolster alliances against Beijing.
President Joe Biden's administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era.
Blinken's comments came in Indonesia, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months.
In a speech outlining the US approach to what it terms the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with allies and partners to "defend the rules-based order" and that countries should have the right to "choose their own path".
Dec 12 (Reuters) - A creeping barrage of U.S. sanctions on top Central American officials has made China an attractive partner for governments resisting Washington's push to tackle corruption and democratic backsliding in the region, officials and analysts say. The trend was thrust into focus this week when Nicaragua re-established...
Chinese state media threatened on Thursday that China will attack U.S. troops who attempt to defend Taiwan if China starts war with the island nation. The U.S. has said that China is readying for an attack on Taiwan. China’s Global Times wrote, “It is credible that the PLA will heavily...
The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
Nicaragua has broken diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of China, further reducing the number of countries that still recognize the self-governing island as a sovereign nation. The decision, announced in a statement by Nicaragua’s foreign minister on Thursday local time, dealt a blow to the progress Taiwan had recently...
Beijing [China], December 10 (ANI): China has established diplomatic relations with Nicaragua after the latter cut ties with Taiwan and endorsed the 'One China Policy', Chinese state media reported. The two countries signed a communique on the establishment of ties in the early hours of Friday in the Chinese city...
Taiwan said it was "deeply saddened" after Nicaragua has become the latest country to sever international, diplomatic relations with Taipei in favor of Beijing amid the rising tension between China and the island nation. Authorities of the small democratic nation said that Nicaragua had "disregarded [their] many years of friendship."...
Nicaragua inked a deal on Friday switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China in a political coup for Beijing as it seeks to isolate the democratic island it has vowed to one day seize. China's Communist Party leaders claim Taiwan as part of their territory and have vowed to one day take the island, by force if needed.
Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
"China really is that second, number two behind the United States in space, so I think they recognize that. I think they want to be seen more as a peer in this area," a State Department official told Newsweek.
Relations between the United States and China are tense, and Beijing is now being challenged by the US government’s “Democratic Summit”. It uses the term democracy as a tool to create a conflict. After the US-organized peace conference, China described US democracy as a “weapon of mass...
