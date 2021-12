Parks district cites selling some land as only way to fund vision of agricultural park at Danville's last walnut orchard. After being uninhabited for more than a decade since its owner's death, Danville's last orchard at the vacant Borel property could be on track to becoming home to a new housing development that officials say would also fund the late Armand Borel's vision of an agricultural park on the property.

DANVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO