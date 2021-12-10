The Game Awards: ‘It Takes Two’ Takes Top Honor

It Takes Two took the top honor at the eighth annual Game Awards, which were unveiled at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event recognized the best creative and technical achievements in studio and independent video games .

It Takes Two hails from Electronic Arts (under its EA Originals label) and Swedish game developer Hazelight Studios. It explores relationships and divorce with playful humor and a touch of darkness. Its director, Josef Fares, is known in Hollywood for his first game, Brothers .

Hosted by The Game Awards creator and executive producer Geoff Keighley and streamed live around the world, the ceremony included performances from musical acts such as Imagine Dragons and Sting and trailers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the Halo TV series. Stars who appeared included Ben Schwartz, Giancarlo Esposito, Guillermo del Toro, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Ming-Na Wen and Simu Liu.

Best game direction went to Deathloop , while Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was recognized for its outstanding narrative.

In the acting category, Maggie Robertson was awarded for her performance in Resident Evil Village .

Kena: Bridge of Spirits won best indie and best debut indie. In the “games for impact” category, that identifies a thought-provoking title with a pro-social meaning or message, Life Is Strange: True Colors emerged as the winner.

See the full list of winners below.

Game of the Year

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) – WINNER

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) – WINNER

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Ongoing

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) – WINNER

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – WINNER

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – WINNER

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

Best Narrative

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX) – WINNER

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) – WINNER

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Best Score and Music

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer) – WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)

Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

Best Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) – WINNER

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Performance

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village – WINNER

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life Is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Games for Impact

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX) – WINNER

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Best Community Support

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) – WINNER

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) – WINNER

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Best VR/AR

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios) – WINNER

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You to Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Best Action

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE) – WINNER

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best Action/Adventure

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo) – WINNER

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Role Playing

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)

Best Fighting

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works) -WINNER

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Family

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) -WINNER

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) -WINNER

F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) – WINNER

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) – WINNER

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) – WINNER

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) – WINNER

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream – WINNER

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub

League of Legends (Riot Games) – WINNER

Call of Duty (Activision)

CS:GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev – WINNER

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

Natus Vincere (CS:GO) – WINNER

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best Esports Coach

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun – WINNER

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters