Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Breakaway sniper

After a very good road trip, the Boston Bruins now have a 14-8-2 record and are starting to look more like a legitimate playoff team. The Arizona Coyotes are in an entirely different position, however, as they are 5-20-2 and are at the bottom of the NHL standings. Given the fact that they traded away multiple core members during the offseason, this was to be expected. Yet, even with all of this, they are likely to continue selling as the season continues and the Bruins should be calling them.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO