ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Matrix Resurrections’: New Teaser Clip Features Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus

By Abid Rahman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcgAV_0dJ2MgHg00

The latest teaser clip of the hotly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections has a double dose of Morpheus as Laurence Fishburne ’s portrayal of the character makes an appearance and his notable absence in the latest film is sort of explained.

The roughly one minute of new footage dropped during The Game Awards on Thursday night. In the clip, Keanu Reeves ’ Neo is told by Bugs (Jessica Henwick) that to enter and exit the Matrix there is no need for landlines any longer, instead, hackers use portals.

Neo is led into a room where he is met by another version of Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II , but on the walls are projections of Fishburne’s Morpheus in a key scene from the first film when Neo is told what the Matrix is. “It’s all about set and setting,” says Abdul-Mateen’s Morpheus, hoping to reassure Neo.

Bugs explains that after their first meeting with Neo went badly they figured elements from his past, such as images for Fishburne’s Morpheus, might help him ease into the present. “Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia,” adds Abdul-Mateen’s Morpheus.

Fishburne played Morpheus in the first three Matrix films, portraying an older mentor who first frees Neo from the Matrix and then teaches him to believe he is The One in humanity’s fight against the machines. Abdul-Mateen was cast as an alternate version of Morpheus.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Schwartz Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of Universal’s monster movie Renfield. Nicholas Hoult is leading the call sheet, which also includes Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will be given the “gift” of immortality by his vampire...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Teams With Legendary, ‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner for Fantasy Movie ‘God Country’ (Exclusive)

Netflix has come aboard God Country, Legendary and AfterShock Media’s feature adaptation of the comic written by Donny Cates. Jim Mickle, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s instant hit Sweet Tooth, is set to direct the fantasy and is co-writing the script with Cates. The deal puts Legendary back in business with Netflix, which previously picked up Enola Holmes, Legendary’s young adult adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown that became a big hit for the streamer. Legendary’s Mary Parent and Ali Mendes and AfterShock’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer are producing. Mickle and Linda Moran, his partner at the duo’s Nightshade banner, will also...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis Villeneuve Tackling Adaptation of Sci-Fi Classic ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ (Exclusive)

After tackling Frank Herbert’s speculative classic Dune, Denis Villeneuve is set to direct an adaption of another sci-fi story from genre staple Arthur C. Clarke. Villeneuve will helm Rendezvous With Rama for Alcon Entertainment, which worked with the director on the Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Prisoners and Blade Runner: 2049. Along with Alcon co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary will produce via their Revelations Entertainment banner, with Freeman having previously held the rights to the 1973 novel. The story from Clarke, the writer behind 2001: A Space Odyssey, follows a group of human space explorers...
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
Indy100

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Set And Setting#Matrix Resurrections#Hbo Max
Den of Geek

The Matrix Resurrections Finally Reveals the New Merovingian

The Matrix Resurrections has revealed most of its returning cast in the lead up to the film’s long-awaited release later this month. We’ve seen Keanu Reeves back as a more grungy Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as a leather jacket-wearing grease monkey version of Trinity, and even Daniel Bernhardt has suited up once again as Agent Johnson. But there are still a few other returners we haven’t seen, such as Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe, the ship captain who played a vital role in the two Matrix sequels.
MOVIES
Gamespot

New The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Suggests A Brewing War

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which will be in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. This being The Matrix, half the fun of watching a new clip is poring over the footage and deciding for yourself what is really going on or what it might all suggest. Rest assured, the new trailer is awesome, showcases some incredible stunts in an apparent war breaking out, and some borderline disturbing imagery. Check it out below.
TV & VIDEOS
gamepressure.com

The Matrix Awakens Looks Spectacular? New Clip From The Matrix Resurrections

An impressive tech demo is now available on current-gen consoles. Additionally, a clip from The Matrix Resurrections was shown at The Game Awards 2021. Today's The Game Awards 2021 gala was full of surprises for Matrix fans. Starting with a guest appearance of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss - who unfortunately could not be physically present on the stage, but only via video chat - through a clip from the upcoming The Matrix: Resurrections (premiering on December 22), and up to a special playable tech demo showing the power of Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ – Video Promo Announcing Ticket Sales Features Some Wild New Footage

“Maybe this isn’t the story we think it is.”. Lana Wachowski is back behind the camera for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the series that brings back both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). The servers are being rebooted this holiday season, and a brand new promo video for the upcoming movie announces that tickets go on sale December 6th for “Matrix Monday.”
MOVIES
104.5 KDAT

New ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Images Confirm Jonathan Groff’s Character

Warner Bros. release the electronic press kit for The Matrix Resurrections this week. It includes dozens of stills from the movie, along with interviews with many members of the cast and crew. Each of the images is captioned; they say who’s in the picture and they also tell you the names of the characters those people are playing. Some of the names of these characters haven’t really been revealed to date; IMDb doesn’t have character names listed for Max Riemelt or Brian J. Smith or Toby Onwumere, for example. According to the EPK, they’re playing Sheperd, Berg, and Sequoia, respectively.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Clip From THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Offers More Interesting Insight on the Story

Here’s a brand new clip from The Matrix Resurrections, and it offers some interesting insight on the story and answers some questions that you might have with the franchise. The clip reveals that there’s no need to run to phone booths anymore to get in and out of the Matrix. We also learn that the characters can teleport across great distances using portals. In this scene, Jessica Henwick's Bugs takes Keanu Reeves’ Neo through a portal from one place to a train in Tokyo.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe returns in The Matrix Resurrections new trailer

Warner Bros. has released another trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which features more of Keanu Reeves’ Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus, as well as showcasing Jonathan Groff’s villain and offering a first look at the returning Jada Pinkett Smith who reprises her roles from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions as a now-elderly Niobe. Watch it here…
MOVIES
My Clallam County

“Smell you later”: Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte in bonkers trailer to Peacock's 'MacGruber'

Peacock has dropped a trailer to its upcoming small-screen version of Will Forte‘s popular SNL sketch, MacGruber. Forte’s MacGyver-spoofing character is seen getting released “after rotting for a decade in prison,” according to the streaming service, tapped by a high-ranking military official, played by Laurence Fishburne, as the country’s only hope against your standard world-threatening madman.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

New The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Hints at Trinity’s Important Role

Neo is an important character in The Matrix films and was prophesized to be the Chosen One in the fight against the Machines. It’s been years since we’ve seen the last film, and Lana Wachowski is returning to direct the franchise with The Matrix Resurrections. The sci-fi movie will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Today, Warner Bros. has released the second trailer that features plenty of action and déjà vu, and it is hinting at Trinity as someone who can help turn the tide in the war between humans and machines.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy