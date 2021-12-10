ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-ranked Washington rolls past Lincoln in season opener

By Sean Bower
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington is the defending Class AA Girls State Basketball Champions and entered the year atop the Prep Media Preseason Poll. The Warriors opened the season Thursday night on the road at crosstown rival Lincoln.

Washington used a 14-4 run to close the opening quarter as they led 21-11 after 1. The second quarter was pretty even as Washington edged Lincoln 21-20 in the quarter to take a 42-31 lead at the break. Then in the 3rd quarter the defending champs put the Patriots away outscoring them by 13 as Washington picked up the 70-45 victory.

Brooklyn Harpe led the Warriors with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 16.

Mariah Siem led all scorers with 23 points in the loss, while Kierra Lubivuch chipped in 8.

