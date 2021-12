Japanese automaker Toyota is beefing up its electric vehicle lineup, offering 30 new fully electric models by 2030, its president, Akio Toyoda, said Tuesday.Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally in 2030, he said, up from its earlier plan to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles a year worldwide by 2030. Toyota now sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year. Toyoda promised a full lineup of electric models called the “bz series,” short for “beyond zero,” coming in the years ahead, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO