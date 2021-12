Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed into theaters early next year, but there has been no news regarding the first trailer. However, it's looking like Sonic fans might want to check out The Game Awards this Thursday, as there could be something to see. Earlier today, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account Tweeted at Geoff Keighley, asking whether the host has "any extra invites." Keighley cheekily pointed out that Sonic doesn't even follow him on Twitter, but apparently that didn't stop him from hooking up the blue blur with an invitation to the show.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO