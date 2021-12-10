ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ARC Raiders debuts at The Game Awards 2021 with gameplay

By Jennifer Locke
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARC Raiders is from Embark Studios, led by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund. ARC Raiders takes place in a world where humans must fight against the titular Arc. It is free-to-play and will...

www.windowscentral.com

pcinvasion.com

Homeworld 3 gameplay first look revealed at The Game Awards 2021

The pre-show of The Game Awards 2021 delivered some out-of-this-world news for fans of space RTS fans. Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing revealed a first look gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3. This is also the deepest look at Homeworld 3 to date. We were also told that the next chapter in the epic Homeworld saga will have space battles that play out on an even larger and more ambitious scale.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Söderlund
vg247.com

Cooperative shooter Arc Raiders from former EA dev revealed at The Game Awards

Arc Raiders, the first game from Embark Studios set up by former EA executive Patrick Soderlund, was revealed during The Game Awards 2021 this evening. The game is a free-to-play, cooperative action shooter where together with your squad, you will defend your home and resist the onslaught of Arc – a mechanized threat descending from space.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Trailer Debuts at The Game Awards

Today during The Game Awards Pre-Show livestream, a brand-new teaser trailer for the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion showed off new gameplay and other new footage. The beginning of the trailer showed a short cinematic with a Zinogre-looking monster attacking a group of hunters. It then cut to the logo screen and then quickly over to another cinematic.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Here are all the winners from The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards always bring a bevy of game announcements, with exciting reveals and updates on previously-announced upcoming titles, and The Game Awards 2021 is no exception. It's also, as the name implies, an awards show, with games being recognized across the industry from the biggest AAA first-party titles to the smallest indie games, many of which join the ranks of the best Xbox games available.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

ARC Raiders is a co-op game about fighting massive robots, coming in 2022

One of the world premieres at The Game Awards was ARC Raiders, the debut title from Embark Studios. It’s a Stockholm-based developer headed up by former EA and DICE executives, and it looks like an intense co-op game with a heavy dose of science fiction. It’s set to launch sometime in 2022, and will be free to play.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

CrossfireX gets February release date and campaign gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10th. The release date was announced in a new trailer that gave us a glimpse at CrossfireX's campaign. Remedy Entertainment led development on the game's campaign, while the first-person shooter's free-to-play multiplayer, which also launches on February 10th, was developed by South Korean developer Smilegate Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Embark Studios announces ARC Raiders

Embark Studios, a Stockholm-based developer founded by Battlefield veterans and a subsidiary of Nexon, has announced its first title ARC Raiders. More information will be announced at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9. Watch a teaser trailer below. (MP4 version here.) — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) December 6, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Sonic surprise is that Sonic Movie 2 debut trailer will debut at The Game Awards

Recently numerous sites, including ours, have stated that there seemed to be a possibility of the new mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game, Sonic Frontiers, appearing at the The Game Awards. However, it seems as though Sonic Frontiers is not the surprise, as it has been revealed today that The Game Awards will instead debut the first trailer for Sonic Movie 2. The Game Awards airs tomorrow on 9th December.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Evil West Gameplay Debuts, and It’s Action-Packed

During The Game Awards pre-show, Focus Entertainment showcased our first gameplay look at Flying Wild Hog’s (Shadow Warrior) “Evil West,” and it looks like an action-packed affair. Check out the new Evil West gameplay debut footage below. Evil West delivers a thunder-packed uppercut of adrenaline, featuring fast-paced,...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay shown off at The Game Awards

Rocksteady has finally given us our first look at the in-game action coming in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with brand new footage dropping at The Game Awards. We'd heard word that the game would primarily take the form of a shooter, and the gameplay would seem to confirm that, with each of the villainous leads making liberal use of ranged weapons to varying degrees of effect. We got strong Sunset Overdrive vibes from both the tone and the action itself, and that's no bad thing, especially when the team is clearly leaning into playing the action for laughs... which, so far, seems to be working out pretty well. A far cry from the Arkham games, then, but something that seems to do justice to the source material in much the same way from this early impression, so we're here for it.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Matrix Unreal Engine 5 experience to debut at The Game Awards

Accompanying the upcoming release of The Matrix Resurrections, a new interactive Matrix experience made in Unreal Engine 5 will debut at The Game Awards on December 9th. Epic Games’ Unreal Engine released a brief teaser for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. In the teaser, an extremely real-looking digital avatar of Keanu Reeves as Neo asks the question “How do we know what is real?”
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Released At The Game Awards

The latest trailer for Horizon Forbidden West is out, and this time fans waiting for the game have been treated to a gameplay trailer. It’s not the first time gamers have been able to see gameplay for the game. In May, Guerrilla Games showed off a 14 minute PS5 gameplay demo. It is, however, the first time fans have been able to see gameplay since the game was delayed at the end of August. Check out the new trailer for the game below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Arc Raiders: Ex-DICE Devs' New Game Is a Co-Op PVE Sci-Fi Shooter

Arc Raiders, the debut game from Embark Studios, will be a vibrant sci-fi PVE third-person shooter, with 3-player co-op and a focus on teamwork. It's free-to-play, and coming in 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Unveiled during The Game Awards 2021, Arc Raiders comes from a team notably...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Former EA exec Patrick Söderlund teases new project Arc Raiders

Embark Studios, the new Stockholm-based outfit set up by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund, has announced the name of its new project. Titled as Arc Raiders, the mysterious sci-fi game will get a proper unveiling later this week as part of The Game Awards. A brief teaser video popped up...
VIDEO GAMES

