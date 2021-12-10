ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring's new The Game Awards trailer focuses on story

By Carli Velocci
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans got way more Elden Ring story in a new trailer at The Game Awards. Who destroyed the Elden Ring? That's the question posed in the new trailer. After seeing tons of gameplay,...

www.windowscentral.com

