Elden Ring's new The Game Awards trailer focuses on story

After last month’s extensive gameplay preview, you’d think people would be able to keep calm until Elden Ring releases in February. That was surely enough to tide us over, but Bandai Namco seems to be in the giving spirit of the holiday season. As excitement builds, the developers felt it necessary to give us a little Christmas gift in the form of a very brief glimpse of the Elden Ring world. The caption hints at the various paths players may take on their adventure and hints that just because you’re playing a hero doesn’t mean you’ll need to act like one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO