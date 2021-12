SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks saw their four-game winning streak snapped last Friday night. The Blue Streaks fell to the Okeechobee Brahmans 63-28 for their first loss since Nov. 30. Sebring stands at 6-3 on the season and 2-3 at home with the loss at the season’s halfway point.

