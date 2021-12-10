ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First The Matrix Resurrections Clip Answers Big Questions About Franchise

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

A fresh new clip from The Matrix Resurrections has been released online by Warner Bros. Pictures, introduced to the world at The Game Awards by none other than franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, and with it some fresh hints about the sequel and some revelations about the new sequel...

comicbook.com

ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: Whoa.

There’s another Matrix Resurrections trailer out and it’s just as vague and mysterious as the first one. But hey: You remember what Morpheus said in the first film. No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. Clearly that’s what they want you to do!
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Marvel's Eternals will be released on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. The official Eternals Disney+ release date was announced today on the Eternals official Twitter account, confirming early speculative reports about the streaming date. Marvel fans have been speculating whether Eternals would stream on Disney+ in time for the Christmas holiday, but that clearly is not in Disney's plans. It may be a prudent move to save Eternals' release until next month; after all, Marvel wants its fans wholly focused on getting out to theaters from mid-December on to see Spider-Man: No Way Way Home. Why offer any big incentive to say home?
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
ComicBook

Shang-Chi: Kevin Feige Says Marvel Was Worried How Audiences Would React to Non-English Opening

Marvel Studios embraced the Chinese fantasy genre of wuxia in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' opening scene. In it, Wenwu searches for the fabled city of Ta Lo. He meets Li on the city's border. The two fight at first but quickly fall in love. The characters speak in Mandarin, with subtitles appearing on the screen throughout the scene. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige admits feeling concerned that the sequence might not go over well with mainstream movie audiences. His worries appear to have been unfounded. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved successful enough to warrant a sequel and a new Disney+ series from the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton.
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Reveals His Reaction To Being Asked to Return, "I'm Dead"

We're just days away from The Matrix Resurrections opening in theaters and as the eagerly anticipated fourth Matrix film nears, there are plenty of questions, particularly about two of the franchise's main characters, Neo and Trinity. Both characters died at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions yet both appear to be alive and well in The Matrix Resurrections. It turns out that fans aren't the only ones with questions about those returns, either. Keanu Reeves explained on a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show that he was confused about how Neo would return.
ComicBook

Legend of the White Dragon Debuts Epic First Trailer (Exclusive)

The wait is finally over, as we've got your first look at the first trailer from Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank's anticipated Legend of the White Dragon right here! As you can see in the video above, the trailer begins with a shot of a fallen Erik Reed (Frank), who is still alive though in rough shape and soon his suit disappears. We see David Ramsey's Mayor Trevon Sterns talking to the press about Reed being alive, and says they will not rest until Reed is held accountable for his actions. We then start to see more of the cast and locations, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.
ComicBook

New Sandra Bullock Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Back in 2018, Sandra Bullock and Netflix came together for a movie that broke several records for the streaming service. Bird Box was an instant hit, becoming the most-watched Netflix original film of all-time, a mark that was only recently passed by Red Notice. Bullock's first film since Bird Box was just released this weekend, and it's another Netflix original that is quickly making waves with viewers everywhere.
bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Clips: ‘Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Offers Neo the Red Pill [Video]

Lana Wachowski is back behind the camera for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the series that brings back both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). In The Matrix Resurrections, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into— the Matrix.
97ZOK

New ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Clip Features a Laurence Fisburne Cameo

“Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia.”. Those are the words of Morpheus to Neo in the latest clip from The Matrix Resurrections. Except this isn’t the Morpheus we know; it’s a younger version played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II instead of Laurence Fishburne. But, this clip does feature Fishburne’s Morpheus as well, as the scene from The Matrix where Neo and Morpheus originally meet is playing on a ripped theater screen behind Neo while the younger Morpheus says this line.
IGN

Keanu Reeves Reveals Big Change Filming Matrix Resurrections - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Matrix Resurrections movie might look a bit different to longtime Matrix fans, according to Keanu Reeves. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keanu Reeves compared the upcoming Matrix movie to the original Matrix trilogy and how there was very little rehearsal involved. While speaking on director Lana Wachowski's approach on the new film in comparison to the original trilogy, he said, "She was more behind the monitor" but "still hands-on". [With Resurrections] she was participating more with the movement of the camera, and more interested in doing than rehearsing. [We] barely rehearsed, if at all. The Matrix movies are known for their dynamic, well choreographed fight scenes, so it'll be interesting to see how the Matrix Resurrections pulls off such a feat. One thing's for sure, this Matrix film will be significantly different from the original trilogy, especially with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II portraying Morpheus, the role famously played by Laurence Fishburne. And that's not the only departure from the original trilogy we'll be seeing in Matrix Resurrections. Newcomer to the franchise, Jessica Henwick, told Entertainment Weekly that Resurrections has a new tone and look, giving the film an overall joyous feel. Keanu then chimed in and said he was surprised by how much humor was in the movie. Matrix fans are no doubt excited for #TheMatrixMovie and ready to see what #MaxtrixResurrections has instore for Neo, Trinity and the entire Matrix cast. And finally, we all love games and jam, so we thought it'd be fun to partner with Rogue Games to produce Rogue Jam: a brand-new game jam offering exclusive development deals to competing indie game developers.
bulletin-news.com

Neo Visits his Past in New Matrix Resurrections Clip

At The Game Awards on Thursday night, a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections was shown. Neo (Keanu Reeves) and a blue-haired character (Jessica Henwick) go through a door to join a train bound for Tokyo in the trailer. They then enter a mystery area where a clip from the previous film is being played via another door. Yes, in the upcoming film. I’m curious.
mxdwn.com

‘Matrix Resurrections’ Clip Shown at The Game Awards

The Game Awards gave the fans of the Matrix franchise a special treat this past Thursday when they held their annual ceremony to honor the best video games of the year: a one-minute-long peek view into the suspenseful train sequence of the upcoming Matrix Resurrections. The fourth and possibly last...
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye Reveals Another Hero Was Lost In The Blip

When Avengers: Infinity War did what many people thought Marvel Studios would never do, kill off half of their heroes on screen in devastating fashion, they did it in a way that instantly became iconic. The dusting of heroes like Bucky Barnes, T'Challa, Groot, and Wanda Maximoff added a unique visual language to the MCU that would be recognizable for years to come. Even after that movie was release Marvel Studios has continued to answer the question of who was taken in "The Blip" and who remained on Earth, with reveals happening in WandaVision and now in Hawkeye as another Marvel hero was confirmed to have bitten the dust. Spoilers ahead!
GeekTyrant

New Clip From THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Offers More Interesting Insight on the Story

Here’s a brand new clip from The Matrix Resurrections, and it offers some interesting insight on the story and answers some questions that you might have with the franchise. The clip reveals that there’s no need to run to phone booths anymore to get in and out of the Matrix. We also learn that the characters can teleport across great distances using portals. In this scene, Jessica Henwick's Bugs takes Keanu Reeves’ Neo through a portal from one place to a train in Tokyo.
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Hints He's Done With IP Movies

Actor Ben Affleck states he may be done making IP movie franchises following the subpar theatrical release of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon were co-writers on The Last Duel and also had parts in it, playing Count Pierre d'Alencon and Sir Jean de Carrouges, respectively. The box office performance of The Last Duel was underwhelming, in large part to audiences not fully returning to the theaters due to the pandemic. However, another of Affleck's films, The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney, has found an audience on Prime Video, a subscription streaming service available from the comforts of home. This is one reason why Affleck is trending towards non-IP features.
Gamespot

Neo "Has A Moment" When Offered The Red Pill In New Matrix Resurrections Clip

The wait for The Matrix Resurrections to hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22 is nearly over, but more footage of the upcoming film continues to be released. In a new clip posted online by Bloody Disgusting, additional credence is given to certain fan theories--but because this is The Matrix, it'll be hard to tell even after seeing the film what is really going on.
enstarz.com

We're Seeing Double! 'The Matrix Resurrections' Teaser Clip Has Us Wondering What's Real!

The Matrix Resurrections, the highly anticipated newest installment of The Matrix franchise has just released a new teaser clip. While the first teaser trailer left us with very little to go off of (aside from unbridled excitement), this newest teaser clip gives us more! By "more" we mean that we see not one Morpehus, but two! Neo, who is played by Keanu Reeves, is led into a room by Bugs, who is played by Jessica Henwick, where he meets Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS: Neo & Trinity Question Everything In New Stills From The Long-Awaited Sequel

As we inch closer and closer to our re-entry into the Matrix, Warner Bros. has shared over forty new hi-resolution stills from The Matrix Resurrections, offering stunning new shots of our returning heroes Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who find themselves back on the side of the living and beginning to question everything about their surroundings.
