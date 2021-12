DEAR BONNIE: I have had the gift of seeing spirits from an early age of 5, but I learned as I was growing up and especially when I started school not to speak about my experiences. I work now in the corporate world where I don’t dare mention anything to do with being mediumistic. My family is on board with me studying and developing my gifts, but I don’t think I am ready to let the world know. How do you deal with the nay-sayers and people that look at you differently? — Kevin.

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO