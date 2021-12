There it is, the light at the end of the tunnel. The end of the fall semester is upon us. If you’re a student, you’re probably smack dab in the middle of finals seasons, with a few exams behind you and a few more to go. And though the academic year hasn’t quite wrapped up, this is the last issue of The Pitt News until the spring. We thought it would be fitting to recap the many highlights of this loosely post-pandemic semester, and the occasional lowlight.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO