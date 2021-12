Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 31-year-old Army Veteran Morgan George. At 16, Morgan dropped out of high school, she joined the Army as a veterinary tech, to help take care of working dogs in a unit attached to the 101st Airborne. After the Army, Morgan had a child. Certainly a lot to handle and a lot that could stop anyone from furthering their education. Not Morgan, thanks to what she calls the unwavering support from her daughter and her parents, today she is ready to graduate from Gwinnett College in Georgia. What’s next for Morgan? She starts her job as a researcher in a pathogen lab at the University of Georgia. Congratulations Morgan and THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO