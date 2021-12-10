Soul Mining: The power of music

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Cuarteto Latinoamericano cellist, Alvaro Bitrán, about “A musical journey through the Jewish soul,” with an exhibition and three free concerts in Las Cruces, El Paso, and Ciudad Juarez, presented by the Consulate General of Mexico, el Centro Cultural Mexicano paso del Norte, and the City of Las Cruces through the Department of Quality of Life. Founded in Mexico in 1982, Cuarteto Latinoamericano is one of the world’s most renowned classical music ensembles with Latin American music for string quartet. Cuarteto members are three Bitrán brothers, violinists Saúl and Arón, cellist Alvaro, and violist Javier Montiel. In 2012 and 2016 they were Latin Grammy winners for Best Classical Recordings. In 2014 they performed in Las Cruces and were presented with a key to the city.
