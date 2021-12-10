Soul Mining: The power of music

One of the problems with podcasts about music is that they compete with music. Why listen to people mulling over a song’s greatness when the actual song is just a few clicks away? Some of the most popular music podcasts, like “Switched On Pop” or “Song Exploder,” essentially reverse engineer a song’s magic, disassembling it and puzzling over the constituent parts. Yet professional judgment matters little when it comes to our own sentimental attachments. It’s impossible to persuade someone that a song that reminds him of home, or that got him through a rough breakup, is derivative or bad. We don’t all have taste, but we all have stories.

