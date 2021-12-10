ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Corning pins Express in coach Guilfoyle’s debut & Thursday scoreboard

By Andy Malnoske
 6 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a memorable night in the Crystal City for Corning wrestling.

The Hawks outlasted visiting Elmira 41-30 in first-year head coach Brian Guilfoyle’s varsity debut. Guilfoyle was the first three-time Section IV Champion in Corning Hawks history, with his final title coming in 2010.

In a back-and-forth dual meet, Corning relied on their heavyweights to seal the match. At 215 pounds, Corning’s Camden McConnell registered a pin to give the Hawks the lead 35-30. Then at 285, Corning’s Tyler Brimmer fired up the packed house at Corning High School.

Brimmer utilized a bounce throw via body lock into a first period pin in just 46 seconds sealing the victory for Corning (1-0). The Hawks next match will be at Vestal on December 22. Elmira falls to (1-1) on the season and will host the Dave Buck Memorial Wrestling Tournament this Saturday. Full Thursday scoreboard below.

High School Wrestling
Corning 41, Elmira 30
Oneonta 45, Owego 30
Edison at Morvia PPD to December 21 due to COVID protocols

High School Girls Basketball
Elmira Notre Dame 46, Whitney Point 40
Waverly 68, Edison 32
S-VE 46, Tioga 41

