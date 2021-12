Kamala Harris has not had the best few weeks. Between her approval rating dipping to 28%, a deluge of bad press tied to the Joe Biden succession drama, and high-profile departures from her office, the vice president seemed in need of a reset—in terms of both optics and strategy. That may be part of why, on Monday, Harris gathered nearly 20 members of Black Women Leaders and Allies, a coalition of civil rights-focused organizations, and sought a kind of community update, Politico reported.

