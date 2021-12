Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a program to contract with private companies to transport and remove illegal immigrants from the state. "In yesterday’s budget, I put in $8 million for us to be able to transport people here illegally out of the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a Friday press conference. "It’s somewhat tongue in cheek, but it is true, if you sent them to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO