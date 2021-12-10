ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cuddling our criminals: America has lost the fight of evil versus good

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

To the editor: Superhero Miguel Torres shuns off his special...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

What Would America Fight For?

If the United States pulls back, the world will become more dangerous – Other democracies must start preparing. EIGHTY YEARS ago Japan bombed Pearl Harbour. It was a grave error, bringing the world’s mightiest country into the war and dooming the Japanese empire to oblivion. A clear-sighted Japanese admiral supposedly lamented: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
POLITICS
Daily Gate City

Biden: America 'lost one of our greatest patriots'

President Joe Biden honored former Senator Bob Dole Thursday as a "giant of our history" and one of the nation's "greatest patriots" as the longtime Republican lawmaker and war hero lay in state at the U.S. Capitol. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
94.5 KATS

Are You Off The Sidelines? The Fight For America Rally Tonight

How do you see America? Is there a culture war underway? Are Republicans and Democrats actual enemies or are they two sides of the same coin? Are you pleased with the direction of the Country? Is our political system broken beyond repair? Are you aware, do you care? And if you DO care, what are you prepared to do about it?
SELAH, WA
Joplin Globe

Our view: 'America was my life'

“I’ve said repeatedly in this campaign that the president was my opponent and not my enemy.”. Those are the words of Bob Dole, the night he conceded the 1996 election to Bill Clinton. “And I wish him well, and I pledge my support in whatever advances the cause of a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Texas pastor says sorry after video in church shows congregation chanting ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’

The pastor of a church in San Antonio, Texas, has apologised after a video of his congregants chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — a slogan intended to insult US president Joe Biden — went viral on social media. The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a NASCAR race in October.Videos from the “ReAwaken America” event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio earlier this month showed people chanting the slogan, and cheering and clapping along as someone from the state led the audience. Donald Trump ally Michael Flynn was...
RELIGION
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘He was very sorrowful’: FedEx driver caught dumping packages blames grief as $25k worth of goods lost

A delivery driver accused of dumping more than $25,000 (£18,800) worth of FedEx packages into a ravine was “sorrowful”, authorities in Blount County, Alabama, have said.Deandre Rayshaun Charleston was named as the 22-year-old driver accused of dumping almost 400 packages, not far from the town of Hayden, on Friday.He was said to have dumped parcels between 17 and 23 November because his family were dealing with grief at the time, said Blount County sheriff Mark Moon, and did not want to deliver them. FedEx were forced to recover the packages – of which 250 did not reach their final destination...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thefocus.news

Where is Paul Bernardo in 2021, The Lost Murder Tapes criminal?

The first episode of true crime documentary Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes aired on Sunday, 12 December via Discovery+. Part one of the four-part series introduced viewers to the horrific acts undertaken by Canadian couple Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka in the 1980s and 1990s. Viewers are...
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy