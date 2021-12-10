ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland in tournament

By Jakob Brandenburg
cbs7.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Education
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Education
Midland, TX
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permian#Kosa#Midland High 63 51
The Associated Press

Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responded to surging inflation by counseling patience and stressing that the Fed wanted to see unemployment return to near-pre-pandemic levels before it would raise interest rates. But on Wednesday, Powell suggested that his patience has run out. High inflation...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy