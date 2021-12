Somerville is a title from a first time developer just announced at The Game Awards. Somerville looks to be a sci-fi adventure game, with starships and robots attacking protagonists more focused on escaping than fighting. With not much information to go on, and without a release date, further information needs to be released before an exact genre can be pinpointed. What can be seen is the distinct flat styling of the environments and enemies, and bright color contrasts make for a very colorful looking world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO