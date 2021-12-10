ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Dead at Age 33

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 6 days ago

On Thursday night, rumors lit up Twitter that former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed away. The tragic news was confirmed by KOARadio insider Benjamin Allbright and later by Miles Garrett — an Atlanta-area reporter.

At this time, there's no information on what caused Thomas' death. 33 years old is far too young for anyone to pass away, let alone one of the world's elite athletes just a few months removed from officially retiring from the NFL.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As this story develops, we will provide any additional context we gather on what happened to Thomas. For now, we join Broncos Country in mourning the death of one of Denver's most prolific players all-time.

Drafted in the first round by the Broncos back in 2010, Thomas became a household name when Peyton Manning arrived two years later.

Thomas was the leading receiver on the Broncos' record-breaking 2013 offense that totaled 606 points — a mark that still stands. He was one of the few guys who came to play in Denver's ugly Super Bowl XLVIII loss, setting a Super Bowl record for most receptions in the biggest game.

Thomas was a big part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 triumph two years later. When Manning retired, Thomas continued to produce at a high level for Trevor Siemian, posting a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2016.

The following year, the wheels fell off the bus for the Broncos' offense as the team suffered from poor quarterback play. But Thomas still totaled 949 receiving yards on 83 receptions.

Ahead of the trade deadline the following season, the Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans. When he left, he did so as the team's No. 2 receiver all-time — behind only Rod Smith — in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

'DT' participated in a total of 83 wins as a Bronco and has the longest active games played (115) and games started (104) streak among any NFL wide receiver.

Thomas' five 1,000-yard receiving seasons rank second in Broncos history to only Smith. Thomas holds the franchise record for career 100-yard receiving games (including postseason) with 36, ranking him in the top-5 in the NFL since his first triple-digit-yard receiving game in 2011.

Thomas became one of just four players in NFL history to post five consecutive years with at least 90 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards from 2012-15. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of those seasons, joining Hall-of-Famers Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater as the only Broncos to ever earn five-straight Pro Bowl selections.

Thomas also earned second-team All-Pro honors (2013-14) twice. He set a Broncos single-season record with 1,619 receiving yards in 2014 and totaled the second-most receptions (111) in franchise history.

Then-GM John Elway said this when Thomas was traded in 2018:

“Demaryius had an incredible run here and we can’t thank him enough for everything he’s meant to the Broncos. He developed into an elite player over the years, establishing himself as one NFL’s most productive, consistent and reliable wide receivers. D.T. was a big part of so many wins and memorable moments as a Bronco. Although it’s tough to end this chapter, we’re excited about the talent we have at the wide receiver position and wish Demaryius all the best with the Texans.”

Thomas' most iconic play came in the 2011 playoffs as the Broncos hosted the defending AFC-Champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wildcard Round. On the first play of overtime, Thomas caught a 12-yard slant from quarterback Tim Tebow, romping 80 yards to pay-dirt to win the game and send the Broncos to the

Broncos Country has been rocked by the tragic news of Thomas' passing. He would have turned 34 on Christmas Day. Rest in peace, Bey-Bey.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Broncos Wr Demaryius#Koaradio#Broncos News#Broncos Country#Dt
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Broncos Speculation

During this Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd made a strong argument as to why Aaron Rodgers could be the “missing piece” for the Denver Broncos. “If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he has to be the missing piece,” Cowherd said. “There’s only...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Stamps Out Contract Rumors: 'Not True'

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday responded to recent reports that claimed Bridgewater, an unrestricted free agent in 2022, is asking for upward of $25 million annually on his next contract. Untrue reports, says the walk-year veteran. "You know, until it comes from me, it's not true," Bridgewater said,...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' Pass Rush Metrics are Putrid Since Trading Von Miller

The Denver Broncos' leading pass rusher, based on total quarterback pressures, is currently defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones. Behind Jones, it's still Von Miller. Denver has played six games without Miller and he remains No. 2 on the team this season in total QB pressures. That shows how badly the Broncos need someone else to step up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Player Grades For Week 14's Win Over Lions

This was a meaningful game for the Denver Broncos, and they showed it from start to finish. There was no doubt the Broncos left it all on the field for Demaryius Thomas, who tragically passed away last Thursday in Georgia. Some Broncos produced their best performance of the season, while...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Running Back Duo Closing in on Historic Feat

In George Paton’s first year on the GM job, he’s already fulfilling his goal of ensuring the Denver Broncos are playing meaningful football in the month of December. Denver defeated the Detroit Lions 38-10 in an emotional game following the unexpected passing of former WR Demaryius Thomas, putting the Broncos one game above .500 with a 7-6 record that keeps the team alive in the AFC playoff hunt.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
672
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy