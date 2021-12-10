BS Report: December 8th – What the Heck Happened?

Will Vandervort, who has covered Clemson Athletics for more than 17 years, is joining All Clemson as a staff writer, owner and publisher Zach Lentz announced Monday. "It is rare that you get the opportunity to bring on someone with the experience and background that Will has, but that is exactly what we have done at All Clemson," Lentz said. "When we learned that Will was available, we immediately decided that now was the time to dip our toes into the transfer portal market and go fishing. Thankfully we landed a five-star transfer and could not be more excited.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO