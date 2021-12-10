ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
53 Migrants Killed in Horrific Cargo Truck Crash in Mexico

By Blake Montgomery
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A cargo truck crash killed 53 migrants in southern Mexico on Thursday. Dozens more are injured, with three in critical condition, according to the...

TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Cop-Puncher Identified and Arrested After Wearing Same Clothes He Donned for Riot

A Colorado man who stands accused of thumping a Capitol police officer in the eye at the Jan. 6 insurrection was identified and arrested after he was seen wearing the same outfit he donned during the riot, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C. said in a statement that Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, was arrested on Dec. 11 and hit with a string of charges related to his alleged assaults on two cops at the riot. Court documents state that MacCracken was identified by a local Colorado sheriff who had previous run-ins with the suspect. “Sheriff Masters made particular note that MacCracken, as a resident of the community, is oftentimes homeless and lives out of his vehicle,” the documents state. “He further explained he has seen MacCracken dressed in the very same clothes on multiple occasions in Telluride, as depicted in the FBI and Sedition Hunters websites.” MacCracken is currently detained pending further court proceedings, according to law enforcement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Tornadoes Killed Seven Kids Who All Lived on the Same Street

Two families on the same street in Bowling Green, Kentucky, put their children to bed last Friday as normal—but, by the morning, seven of the kids were dead. According to the Associated Press, the two families lived on Moss Creek Avenue, which was devastated by a tornado that touched down in the middle of the night. One of the families was made up of two brothers who lived in next door to each other—from their households, one woman, two children, and two infants died. Another family on the same street lost three adults, a 16-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and another child, according to the Associated Press. Neither of the families were able to speak about their grief when contacted by an AP reporter. Neighbor Melinda Allen-Ray said she’s been unable to stop crying since Saturday: “I heard them—it traumatized me. I think about that each night when I go to sleep, when I do sleep... I just think about all those babies.” As of Wednesday, the death toll from the storms hit 88 people; among them are an Amish family that left three small children without parents.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
TheDailyBeast

San Jose Crime Ring Busted for Robberies Targeting Asian Americans

Six men in San Jose were arrested Wednesday and charged with hate crimes relating to burglary and theft. After a yearlong investigation, police determined that the men, who are in their 20s, are believed to be part of a violent robbery crew. The gang allegedly targeted Asian Americans from October 2020 to September 2021. The San Jose Police Department noted, “Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies.” The investigation covered more than 70 criminal incidents. Investigators believe that the group may be responsible for other robberies in the area.
SAN JOSE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Deputy’s Ear Bitten Off on Suicide Call

An Alabama deputy’s ear was bitten off while he was helping paramedics respond to a call of a suicidal person—and doctors were unable to reattach it. “He will have to look at reconstructive surgery,” the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said after the Tuesday night incident. “This is a reminder that no call is routine.” The biter was detained but authorities did not say if they were charged.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Sovereign Citizen’ Throws Wild Courtroom Tantrum, Attacking Judge and Bailiff

A man attacked a bailiff, a judge, and at least one prosecutor when he showed up to a Harris County courtroom on fraud charges Tuesday morning, prosecutors said. Joseph Catarineau, a 58-year-old self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, was initially charged in 2018 with making false statements on his financial records. He was in court that day to discuss his attorney’s Dec. 13 request to withdraw from his case. When Judge Danny Lacayo began asking him about a court-appointed attorney, a witness told the Houston Chronicle, Catarineau became agitated and started talking back. As Lacayo ordered a bailiff to take Catarineau into custody, to be held without bond, Catarineau allegedly grabbed the court officer’s ponytail, pulled her to the ground, and began punching her.
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Fire Traps Hundreds on Top of Hong Kong’s World Trade Center Skyscraper

Hundreds of terrified Hong Kong residents were left stranded on top of a skyscraper Wednesday after a fire ripped through scaffolding surrounding the building. According to the South China Morning Post, the fire took hold of the 38-story World Trade Center during the lunchtime rush, forcing hundreds of people to race up to the roof in hope of being rescued. Over 1,200 people were evacuated and 13 people were injured. No fatalities have been reported. According to BBC News, the fire broke out in a machine room and jumped to the scaffolding around the building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Mayor Orders Police Surge to Fight ‘Bullshit That Has Destroyed Our City’

San Francisco’s mayor announced with a palpable sense of frustration Wednesday that she would direct a surge of police into one of the city’s most notorious neighborhoods. London Breed said, “It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement: more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bulls--t that has destroyed our city.” The Tenderloin district, where Breed has ordered more police, has long been plagued by open drug dealing and use, violence, property crime, and street encampments. In just the past week, police there seized more than 600 grams of the lethal opioid fentanyl, according to statistics released by the department. In nearby Union Square, gangs of robbers ransacked Louis Vuitton, Yves St. Laurent, and other luxury stores in November, crimes documented in shocking video.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Police Captain Indicted for Bonkers Voter Fraud Plot Targeting Innocent Repairman

A former Houston captain who drove a repairman off the road and pointed a gun at him over a deluded belief that the man was hoarding fraudulent ballots has been indicted. A Houston grand jury charged Mark Aguirre with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon almost a year to the day since his arrest. Aguirre allegedly ran the innocent air conditioner repairman off the road because he thought the man was transporting tens of thousands of fake ballots for the 2020 presidential election. He pulled out his gun and ordered the man to get on the ground. Aguirre was apparently paid a pretty $250,000 to uncover voter fraud by the Liberty Center for God and Country, a conservative group that sought to prove the election had been stolen. (Spoiler: it hadn’t.) Cops searched the repairman’s vehicle and found nothing.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Deputy Poured Boiling Water on Mentally Ill Prisoner’s Hands, Prosecutor Says

An ex-sheriff’s deputy has been accused of pouring scalding water onto the hands of a mentally ill inmate after the prisoner refused to let go of a door hatch, leaving them with first- and second-degree burns. Guadalupe Ortiz, a 47-year-old former Orange County sheriff’s deputy, is accused of carrying out the sickening punishment at a jail in Santa Ana on April 1. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office alleges that the inmate twice refused to comply with Ortiz’s orders to let go of a hatch on a door, so the deputy fetched a cup of boiling water and poured it on the prisoner’s hands. It took six hours for the prisoner to get medical treatment for his peeling skin, according to the DA’s office. Ortiz has been charged with assault or battery by a public officer and battery with serious bodily injury, and, according to NBC News, he was dismissed from his job last Friday. In a statement, District Attorney Todd Spitzer accused Ortiz of “inflicting unnecessary harm on a mentally ill inmate out of frustration.”
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

