On early national signing day, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker conducted a press conference in which he went over each of the players that signed with the Spartans in this cycle. Along with going over the breakdowns, he also indicated which players would be early-enrolling. The following list was comprised as a result. It contains a total of 12 players, eight from the high school ranks and four from the portal.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO