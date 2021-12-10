Arnold boys soccer team hands Fort Walton Beach first loss of season
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team took down Fort Walton Beach 1-0 on Thursday night.
The Marlins remain undefeated this season with a 7-0-1 record.
Arnold is back in action on Monday against Navarre.
