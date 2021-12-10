ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Arnold boys soccer team hands Fort Walton Beach first loss of season

By Courtney Mims
 6 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team took down Fort Walton Beach 1-0 on Thursday night.

The Marlins remain undefeated this season with a 7-0-1 record.

Arnold is back in action on Monday against Navarre.

