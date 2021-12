Following Michelle Wu’s election as the mayor of Boston in early November, a bold policy proposal that would have been considered impossible a few years ago is finally on the agenda—making public transportation free in the City of Boston. Wu spearheaded the idea of a fare-free MBTA back in early 2019 with an ambitious op-ed in The Boston Globe, and was met with a hostile response from the powerful figures of Beacon Hill, who derided the idea as “fanciful.” Now, as mayor, Wu has a real chance to enact this policy and make Boston a greener and more equitable city.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO