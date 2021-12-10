Instant analysis: Steelers' late rally falls short against Vikings

The Steelers return home to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the AFC South foe. Running has not been easy without Derrick Henry — What was a prolific attack with the All-Pro back leading the charge has gone at least 30 yards under its season average in four of the five games since he was lost to a foot injury early last month. D’Onta Foreman has assumed the most carries, but he’s gone for 47 yards or fewer in all of those four games. Only a 270-yard effort for the offense against New England on Nov. 28 stands out as a characteristic effort. And it didn’t even result in much, as the Titans were thumped by a 36-13 margin that day. Some reports in the past week have suggested Henry may return before the playoffs begin, so this group still could find its stride when the games start to matter more. It does not appear he’s any threat to play against the Steelers, though. Definitely a good thing for them after what Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook did to them Thursday night.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO