In Sickness and In Health: Partnering With A Retailer For Innovation & Growth. Learn about building strong retailer relationships — from product innovation to promotional plans and long term strategies. To illustrate that kind of relationship, Christina Pearson of Whole Foods will be joined by two of the co-founders of condiment brand Acid League. The past year has seen the duo’s relationship evolve, with the retailer supporting the brand’s entrance to the U.S. market and Acid League helping to create new, innovative products for Whole Food’s shelves.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO