Cooper signs bill to punish elected officials seeking special treatment

Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state Administration Building on Nov. 16.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a local government accountability bill into law Thursday.

“Taxpayers deserve accountability and transparency from all public officials,” Cooper said in a prepared statement announcing his decision to sign Senate Bill 473.

The bill passed the Senate by a 42-6 vote in May. It’s sponsored by state Sen. Lisa Barnes, R-Nash.

State Rep. James Gailliard, D-Nash, was one of four Democrats to vote for the bill when it passed the 64-44 in the House on Nov. 29.

SB 473 received outspoken bipartisan support from State Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, and State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican.

Wood filed a May 2020 report that claimed Rocky Mount city officials stopped employees from trying to collect more than $47,700 in unpaid utility bills racked up by City Councilman Andre Knight.

The law creates a new felony offense for public officials who use their positions for personal benefit. It also requires local governments to garnish a public official’s wages if he or she owes money for unpaid local services.

The legislation will reduce abuses of power by local government officials, according to Wood, who filed a May 2020 report revealing Rocky Mount city officials stopped employees from trying to collect more than $47,700 in unpaid utility bills City Councilman Andre Knight racked up.

Knight isn’t named in the report, but The Wilson Times’ sister newspaper The Enterprise obtained emails through public records requests that showed Knight to be the council member in question.

State Rep. Shelly Willingham, D-Edgecombe, said the legislation is unnecessary and unfairly targets Rocky Mount.

An elected official who “solicits or receives personal financial gain from the political subdivision for which he or she serves by means of intimidation, undue influence or misuse of the employees of that subdivision” can now be convicted of a Class H felony, according to the new law.

