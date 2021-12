In anticipation of her upcoming album Covers, Cat Power has shared two singles: her version of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” and a new edition of her 2006 song “Hate” that has been retitled “Unhate” for the forthcoming album. In the video for “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the artist stands on a stage in a suit and top hat, speaking to the sad souls of the guests and employees of the bar in which she sings. The song was inspired by the artist’s recent personal losses.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO