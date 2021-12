Blowing out five opponents in five previous home games set a pretty firm precedent for the Arizona Wildcats. Usually, it involved 20 or 25 points from Bennedict Mathurin, maybe five blocks from Christian Koloko, a double-double from Azuolas Tubelis, a sprinkling of 3s from guys such as Kerr Kriisa, Kim Aiken and Justin Kier, plus a whole lot of passing to tie it all together.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO