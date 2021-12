Do we need even more proof that the smaller companies know how to make a good game well look no further than this year’s Game of the Year, It Takes Two. The game was one of the few that won multiple awards. It Takes Two also won Best Multiplayer and Best Family. Forza Horizon 5 took away three awards throughout the course of the night, Best Sports/Racing game, Best Audio Design, and Innovation in Accessibility. Deathloop decided to join in the fun as well taking away multiple awards. Arkane’s latest won the Best Art Direction and Best Game Direction categories.

