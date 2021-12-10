ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Walker' Bids Tearful Farewell To Lindsay Morgan, Aka 'Micky Ramirez', In Midseason Finale

By Bruce Haring
 6 days ago
It was hail and farewell to Texas Ranger Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgen) in tonight’s Walker midseason finale.

The anticipated departure comes for personal reasons and is amicable for Morgan, who plays the female lead opposite Jared Padalecki on the CW series, produced by CBS Studios. She has been with the show from its start. The departure also marks the end of a long run for Morgan at the CW, who segued to Walker after seven seasons on the network’s post-apocalyptic drama The 100, six of them as a series regular.

The reimagining of the popular CBS drama Walker, Texas Ranger centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code. He returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. Morgan’s Micki Ramirez was Walker’s new partner, one of the first women in Texas Rangers history.

In their joint statement, the CW and CBS Studios hinted that Morgan could return to the series for guest appearances.

Walker was an instant breakout when it debuted in early 2021, quickly establishing itself as the CW’s most-watched series. Fricke executive produces with Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre and Odette Annable, who was promoted to a series regular ahead of Season 2, also star.

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read past this line if you haven’t seen tonight’s episode.

Tonight’s episode showed a reflective Micki talking to her boyfriend Trey about Garrison, and how losing him has caused her to take a step back and examine her life and current relationship.

Trey is understanding, but later that night, at a holiday event, they argue about their relationship. That leads to a golden moment where Micki and Trey both realize that it’s time to say goodbye. For Mick, that means heading back home to San Antonio.

Back at Rangers HQ, Micki leaves her gun and badge and a letter for Walker. As she’s saying goodbye to Captain James. Walker enters and thanks her. “You’ll always be my family,” Micki tells Walker.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.

