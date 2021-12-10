ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune aims to keep ahead of curve on methane emissions

Cover picture for the articleNeptune is also making inroads into hydrogen and carbon storage. For many European oil and gas companies, addressing methane emissions has been at the top of their climate agenda this year. The European Commission adopted its landmark methane strategy in October last year, aimed at reducing the release of...

Reuters

EU to clamp down on domestic methane emissions from oil and gas

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - EU policymakers proposed legislation on Wednesday to make oil and gas companies report their domestic methane emissions and fix leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, but companies abroad that supply most of Europe's fossil fuels will be largely untouched. Methane is the second biggest cause...
TheConversationCanada

Why carbon capture and storage is key to avoiding the worst effects of the climate emergency

With the ongoing climate emergency and nations’ commitments to meet net-zero goals by 2050, there’s a heightened need to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through whatever means possible. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) are included in the mitigation pathways set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Despite this, carbon capture technologies have been labelled as a distraction from supporting renewable energies and as extending the life of the oil and gas industry. But CCUS is a technology we cannot ignore. CCUS are technologies that concentrate carbon dioxide from various streams, including...
naturalgasworld.com

Tamaska Oil and Gas acquires Mongolian CBM project

The project is situated around 20 km from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the northern China gas transmission and distribution network. Sydney-listed Tamaska Oil and Gas has signed an agreement to acquire Telmen Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV coalbed methane (CBM) project in Mongolia, it said on December 16.
naturalgasworld.com

Oilex to restart gas production at Cambay field in India

Oilex had been in dispute with the state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation over ownership of the Cambay field. Australian energy company Oilex plans to resume gas production in India’s Cambay field after three years, it said on December 15. Oilex said that following a final court order issued on...
naturalgasworld.com

EU calls for end to unabated long-term gas contracts by 2049

The publishing of the proposals comes as Europe struggles with an energy crisis. The European Commission has called for no long-term contracts for "unabated" gas supply to extend beyond 2049 as part of a package of legislative proposals published on December 15 to decarbonise the EU energy market. The publishing...
naturalgasworld.com

EU outlines plans to decarbonise gas market

The European Commission wants to spur the development of hydrogen and other low-carbon gases, while also taking aim at methane emissions. The European Commission published a series of legislative and regulatory proposals on December 15 aimed at decarbonising its natural gas market. The EU executive proposed both regulation and a revised directive designed to accelerate the shift from natural gas to lower-carbon gases like hydrogen and bio-methane. "One of the main aims is to establish a market for hydrogen, create the right environment for investmen...
naturalgasworld.com

Strike Energy to spud South Erregulla-1 this month

It has received all permits required to begin drilling South Erregulla-1, located in Western Australia's Perth basin. Australian oil and gas producer Strike Energy is planning to spud the South Erregulla-1 well in Western Australia later this month, it said on December 15. The company has started mobilisation of equipment...
naturalgasworld.com

Bulgaria grants firm gas trading licence

The licence was granted to local fuel retailer Bent Oil. Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said on December 9 it had granted a 10-year licence for natural gas trading to a local fuel retailer called Bent Oil. Bent Oil, which belongs to another Bulgarian company called Vilet, has...
Phys.org

New tools will yield better estimates of methane emissions from permafrost

New tools developed by University of Alberta researchers will better track methane emissions from northern permafrost ecosystems, ultimately allowing for more accurate global predictions of future greenhouse gas emissions. An extensive new emission dataset and map of northern wetlands and lakes will greatly improve estimates of current and future methane...
naturalgasworld.com

Yamal-Europe gas flows stable: press

Belarus has made repeated threats to halt operations on a pipeline that sends Russian natural gas to Europe. A threat from Belarus to suspend gas shipments to Europe did little to interrupt the flows from Russia’s Yamal-Europe pipeline, the Reuters news service reported December 14. Belarus is a key...
naturalgasworld.com

Achieving energy accessibility in Asia

Since the Industrial Revolution, the energy system has expanded to provide for prosperity and quality of life that many of us are fortunate enough to take for granted. Since the Industrial Revolution, the energy system has expanded to provide for prosperity and a quality of life that many of us are fortunate enough to take for granted.
naturalgasworld.com

Sembcorp, Bechtel to do assembly work at Pluto LNG

The Pluto LNG facility in Australia will draw on reserves from the Scarborough natural gas field. Singapore-based services company Sembcorp Marine said December 14 it would join a division of engineering firm Bechtel in managing module assembly for the Pluto LNG export facility in Australia. Subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms...
Houston Chronicle

Exxon Mobil to use satellites to detect methane emissions in Permian Basin

Exxon Mobil plans to use satellites to detect methane leaks in the Permian Basin, the Texas oil giant's latest efforts to address greenhouse gas emissions and growing concerns over climate change. The nation’s largest oil company on Monday said it is working with Scepter Air to deploy 24 satellites starting...
naturalgasworld.com

Neptune chooses new CEO

Jim House is retiring after four years, and will be replaced by the producer's current vice president for operations in Europe, Pete Jones. Neptune Energy announced on December 12 that its CEO Jim House had decided to retire as company CEO after four years, and would be replaced by Pete Jones, currently the producer's vice president for operations in Europe.
naturalgasworld.com

EU takes aim at Arctic oil and gas [Gas in Transition]

The proposal by the European Commission will likely struggle to get support either from outside or within the bloc. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The European Commission (EC) recently unveiled a new Arctic Strategy that calls for the EU to expand its currently limited role in Arctic affairs. The strategy generated significant attention, largely as it included a proposal to ban the further development of the Arctic’s vast oil and gas reserves. Yet experts do not think the proposal can ever be realised, viewing it as fundamentally unworkable. Published on October 13, the strategy acknowledges that the EU already gets a considerable share of its oil and gas supplies from Arctic fields in Russia and Norway, but says the bloc is “committed to ensuring that oil, coal and gas stay in the ground, including in the Arctic regions.” “To this e...
naturalgasworld.com

European gas tightness to persist

Inventories in Europe are tight and are expected to tighten still further going into 2022. This suggests prices will remain well supported into early next year. We are moving towards the peak of winter with European gas storage at its lowest levels in at least a decade for this stage of the year. It's around 65% full compared to a 5-year average of around 82% at this stage of the year. Inventories are also drawing at a quicker than usual pace, and with heating demand set to only increase, the pace of draws will also probably pick up.
naturalgasworld.com

TTF climbs over 8% in early trading on Dec 13

The latest increase builds on significant gains that the contract made last week. The January gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF hub is up 8.3% as of 9:30 GMT on December 13 at €114.56 ($129)/MWh, according to ICE data, building on significant gains it made last week. European...
