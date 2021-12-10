How the Grand Traverse County Road Commission Takes Care of Winter Roads

The Grand Traverse Road Commission works around the clock to keep slick and snowy roads safe.

In order to do that, the Road Commission uses three different salt mixtures, depending on the road conditions and weather.

“We will either use straight salt, two to one mix of salt and sand or a one to five mix of salt to sand,” said Jay Saksewski Superintendent of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.

“I have two to one mixture because it is snowing outside and the temperature is 33 degrees,” said John Drezewieski, a Snowplow Driver for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission. “It’s a little above freezing, so that’s why everything is slushy.”

Work for these crews comes just as they were almost done clearing roads from the snowstorm earlier this week.

Saksewski says they were just finishing up cleaning up subdivisions on Thursday when the skies started to open back up, and snow began to fall.

Now, the Road Commission is back to square one, focusing on clearing the main roads, highways, state truck lines and emergency routes to keep them open.

“The goal is to continue scrapping the main roads trying to get the hard stuff off the road and it back down to the pavement,” said Drezewieski.

Plow trucks drivers say the most challenging areas are roundabouts.

“They are hard to plow snow because people aren’t used to doing them, and they get confused,” said Drezewieski.

But there are a couple of things to remember the next time you come upon a snowplow.

“Try not to pass. You know we are trying to make it safe, it’s safer behind me, and they say it is very difficult to see behind a plow truck, so what does that tell you?” said Drezewieski. “It tells you that you are too close.”

The Grand Traverse Road Commission works hard to make your commute a little bit easier.

“People want to get home, and that’s my job to get them home and kids on the school bus,” said Drezewieski.