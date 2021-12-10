ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

How the Grand Traverse County Road Commission Takes Care of Winter Roads

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTDgZ_0dJ29HGX00

The Grand Traverse Road Commission works around the clock to keep slick and snowy roads safe.

In order to do that, the Road Commission uses three different salt mixtures, depending on the road conditions and weather.

“We will either use straight salt, two to one mix of salt and sand or a one to five mix of salt to sand,” said Jay Saksewski Superintendent of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.

“I have two to one mixture because it is snowing outside and the temperature is 33 degrees,” said John Drezewieski, a Snowplow Driver for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission. “It’s a little above freezing, so that’s why everything is slushy.”

Work for these crews comes just as they were almost done clearing roads from the snowstorm earlier this week.

Saksewski says they were just finishing up cleaning up subdivisions on Thursday when the skies started to open back up, and snow began to fall.

Now, the Road Commission is back to square one, focusing on clearing the main roads, highways, state truck lines and emergency routes to keep them open.

“The goal is to continue scrapping the main roads trying to get the hard stuff off the road and it back down to the pavement,” said Drezewieski.

Plow trucks drivers say the most challenging areas are roundabouts.

“They are hard to plow snow because people aren’t used to doing them, and they get confused,” said Drezewieski.

But there are a couple of things to remember the next time you come upon a snowplow.

“Try not to pass. You know we are trying to make it safe, it’s safer behind me, and they say it is very difficult to see behind a plow truck, so what does that tell you?” said Drezewieski. “It tells you that you are too close.”

The Grand Traverse Road Commission works hard to make your commute a little bit easier.

“People want to get home, and that’s my job to get them home and kids on the school bus,” said Drezewieski.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Traverse County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
9&10 News

Local Ski Resorts Deal with Warmer Temperatures Affecting Slopes

With the lack of snow, Nub’s Nob Ski Area and Resort had to be ready, and they made sure to make enough of their own to keep the slopes going. “The good news is we’re sitting on quite a bit of snow that our snow makers put down last week and although we’re going through a bit of a warm spell right now, on the back side of that warm up is supposed to be more cold air where snow makers can do their thing and make more snow as we get ready for the holidays,” said Ben Doornbos, manager of Nub’s Nob.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Weather#The Road Commission#Snowplow Driver
9&10 News

Pictured Rocks to Begin Charging 1st Entrance Fee in March

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will soon begin charging visitors entrance fees for the first time in the 55-year history of the tourist destination in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Park officials announced Monday that the park along Lake Superior will start charging visitor fees starting March...
MUNISING, MI
9&10 News

Severe Wind Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power

Strong winds on Saturday night left many homes in Michigan without power. Areas hit the hardest in the state included Midland, Flint, Carson City, Alma and most of the east side. Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power to more than 95,000 customers this morning. Many power lines had fallen...
ENVIRONMENT
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy