KEARNEY — It was more than a scrimmage, and it accomplished more than a practice. When the University of Nebraska at Kearney added Sterling College to its basketball schedule only a couple days ago, coach Kevin Lofton was hoping for a chance to work out some issues, and that was before the 64-46 loss to Fort Hays State on Saturday. With a second-half rallies of 14 and 10 points, and 8-of-13 shooting beyond the three-point line, the Lopers pulled away for a 105-69 Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO