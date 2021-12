It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen the GRID series, but the upcoming successor to the franchise, GRID Legends, finally has a release date. On top of that, new details regarding the game’s modes, as well as a reveal trailer, are being thrust in the spotlight for fans eager to see what’s under the hood in the newest installment. The game promises more gameplay choices than the series has ever seen, so it’s looking like it could be quite the treat for longtime fans. As long as they weren’t expecting an open world, but how would that even work with a circuit racer?

