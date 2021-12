It’s rare when a mid-size crossover leaves such a lasting impression but I can still remember driving the BMW X3 M40i for the first time and being genuinely impressed in only a few hundred yards. For a crossover, the X3 M40i felt surprisingly special and I could remember thinking that I’d love to own one. Now, it’s a few years old and it’s been refreshed, with BMW’s typical LCI treatment. After its refresh, and now that even more competition is on the market, is it as good as we remember? You can find out in this new video from The Straight Pipes.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO