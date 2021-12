The 2021 NFL season has given us quite a bit to work with. Scoring is down, in large part because defenses have become a lot smarter, making us re-evaluate our assumptions about winning strategies. Teams are also going for fourth downs more often, which is in line with what many in the analytics community (not just PFF) have advocated for. Teams are even going for two-point conversions in more unconventional ways, and that seems to have caused some debate.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO