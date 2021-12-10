Jalen Pitre named a Walter Camp First Team All-American

WACO, TX — On Thursday, Baylor senior defensive back not only earned the AP Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, but also a spot on the Walter Camp All-America First Team.

This season, Pitre led the Big 12 in tackles for loss and both forced and recovered three fumbles.

He will next be in action when the Bears take on Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2022 at 7:45 pm.

