CLARKTON — The Clarkton Christmas Tournament tipped off on Monday and it's already shaping up to be a good tournament to keep an eye on this week. Doniphan got things started with a 64-53 win over Neelyville followed by East Carter defeating host school Clarkton 67-55. Doniphan had the lead early in their contest as they had a 19-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 31-18 at halftime.

CLARKTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO