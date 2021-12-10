Chase Bank Takes $28,000 From Chatham Restaurateur's Business Account By Mistake

McDonald's today announced a pair of deals with DoorDash and Uber Eats, opening the door for delivery to be integrated in McDonald's mobile app and giving more favorable terms to McDonald's franchisees. Details of the deals were not disclosed publicly, and it should theoretically not change the consumer experience, but McDonald's touted potential for higher profits and more control. The company got into delivery in 2017 via an exclusive deal with Uber Eats, and delivery services have become more important to the bottom line than ever since the start of the covid-19 pandemic popularized ordering in from virtually any restaurant.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO